2. Atoms & Elements
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the statements that are correct based only on Rutherford's nuclear theory as it was originally stated
i. Neutral helium atoms contain more electrons than protons.
ii. The atom's volume is mostly empty space.
iii. The nucleus of an atom composes most of the volume of an atom.
iv. Neutral helium atoms contain more protons than neutrons.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i only
B
ii only
C
ii and iii
D
ii and iv
E
iv only