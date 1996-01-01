3. Chemical Reactions
Naming Molecular Compounds
3. Chemical Reactions Naming Molecular Compounds
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Distinguish an ionic bond from a covalent bond in terms of electrons.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
An ionic bond is formed when valence electrons from one atom are completely transferred to another atom while a covalent bond is formed when electrons are shared between two atoms.
B
An ionic bond is formed when electrons are shared between two atoms while a covalent bond is formed when valence electrons from one atom are completely transferred to another atom.
C
An ionic bond is formed when two atoms gain electrons while a covalent bond is formed when two atoms lose electrons.
D
An ionic bond is formed when two atoms lose electrons while a covalent bond is formed when two atoms gain electrons.