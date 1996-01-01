3. Chemical Reactions
Naming Molecular Compounds
3. Chemical Reactions Naming Molecular Compounds
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the distinction between an ion and a molecule.
Provide the distinction between an ion and a molecule.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
An ion is a neutral atom formed when an atom gains or loses electrons, while a molecule consists of two or more atoms joined by sharing their electrons.
B
An ion is a charged atom formed when an atom gains or loses electrons, while a molecule consists of two or more atoms joined by sharing their electrons.
C
An ion is a charged atom formed from the sharing of electrons from another atom, while a molecule consists of two or more atoms joined by gaining electrons.
D
An ion is a charged atom formed from the sharing of electrons from another atom, while a molecule consists of two or more atoms joined by losing electrons.