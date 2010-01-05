2. Atoms & Elements
Mole Concept
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
How many light-duty trucks will have the same weight as 1.0 mol of apples? Assume that a light-duty truck weighs 2.7×103 kg and one apple weighs 144 g.
A
3.2 × 1021 light-duty trucks
B
1.5 × 1015 light-duty trucks
C
3.2 × 1019 light-duty trucks
D
1.5 × 1021 light-duty trucks