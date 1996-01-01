7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law: Density
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Shown below is a graph of d/P vs. P at 10 ºC, which should be constant at all pressures for an ideal gas. Explain why d/P vs. P is not a straight line. (d = density, P = pressure)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The ratio d/P is not constant because of the finite volume of gas molecules.
B
The ratio d/P is not constant because of repulsive intermolecular forces.
C
The ratio d/P is not constant because of the negligible volume of gas molecules.
D
The ratio d/P is not constant because of elastic collisions between gas molecules.