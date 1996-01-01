12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Orbital Theory
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the sulfur dioxide (SO2) molecule which has the same bond vibrations as carbon dioxide. Which of the following bond vibration in sulfur dioxide will cause IR radiation to be absorbed?
A
symmetric stretching
B
asymmetric stretching
C
bending vibrations
D
all of the above