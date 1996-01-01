12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Orbital Theory
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory Molecular Orbital Theory
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following illustrations show the bond vibrations for the symmetric and asymmetric stretch in methane. Which vibration will cause IR radiation to be absorbed? Note that the arrows depict the movement of atoms during the vibration.
The following illustrations show the bond vibrations for the symmetric and asymmetric stretch in methane. Which vibration will cause IR radiation to be absorbed? Note that the arrows depict the movement of atoms during the vibration.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The symmetric stretch will cause IR radiation to be absorbed.
B
The asymmetric stretch will cause IR radiation to be absorbed.
C
Both bond vibrations will cause R radiation to be absorbed.