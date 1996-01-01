18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Weak Base-Strong Acid
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the pH at the equivalence point of a 0.125 M solution of (CH3)2NH (dimethylamine) titrated with 0.125 M HCl. A volume of 0.125 M HCl equal to that of 0.125 M (CH3)2NH was used to achieve equivalence. Determine the suitable indicator for the said titration. The Ka for (CH3)2NH2+ is 1.86×10−11.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
pH = 7.00; Indicator: Bromothymol blue (pKIn = 7.00)
B
pH = 5.97; Indicator: Chlorophenol red (pKIn = 6.25)
C
pH = 7.20; Indicator: Phenol red (pKIn = 7.90)
D
pH = 5.05; Indicator: Methyl red (pKIn = 5.10)