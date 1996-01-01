Calculate the pH at the equivalence point of a 0.125 M solution of (CH 3 ) 2 NH (dimethylamine) titrated with 0.125 M HCl. A volume of 0.125 M HCl equal to that of 0.125 M (CH 3 ) 2 NH was used to achieve equivalence. Determine the suitable indicator for the said titration. The K a for (CH 3 ) 2 NH 2 + is 1.86×10−11.