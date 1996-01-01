10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Successive Ionization Energies
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following electron configurations for three atoms:
(a) 1s22s22p63s23p64s23d104p6
(b) 1s22s22p63s23p64s23d104p65s2
(c) 1s22s22p63s23p64s23d104p3
Identify the atom that will have the largest 2nd ionization energy and the atom that will have the smallest 7th ionization energy.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Kr will have the largest 2nd ionization energy and Sr will have the smallest 7th ionization energy.
B
Sr will have the largest 2nd ionization energy and Kr will have the smallest 7th ionization energy.
C
As will have the largest 2nd ionization energy and Kr will have the smallest 7th ionization energy.
D
Sr will have the largest 2nd ionization energy and As will have the smallest 7th ionization energy.
E
Kr will have the largest 2nd ionization energy and will also have the smallest 7th ionization energy.