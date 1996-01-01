3. Chemical Reactions
Polyatomic Ions
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The same general formula is observed for oxyanions in the same group and is therefore named similarly
Identify the names of the oxyanions of bromine and iodine BrO3−, BrO4−, IO3−, IO4−
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
bromate, bromite, iodate, iodite
B
bromate, bromide, iodate, iodide
C
bromite, perbromate, iodite, periodate
D
bromate, perbromate, iodate, periodate