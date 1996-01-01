15. Chemical Kinetics
Average Rate of Reaction
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Thiocyanate ion, SCN-, isomerizes to an isothiocyanate ion, NCS-, at high temperatures. For the given data, what is the average rate of reaction from 0 s to 10000 s?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.20x10-6 M/s
B
1.03x10-6 M/s
C
1.00x10-7 M/s
D
6.20x10-7 M/s