17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify if H3PO4 is a specie with negligible acidity, a weak acid, or a strong acid. Provide its conjugate base and indicate whether it is a species with negligible basicity, a weak base, or a strong base.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
H3PO4 is a weak acid. The conjugate base H2PO4– is a weak base.
B
H3PO4 is a strong acid. The conjugate base H2PO4– is a weak base.
C
H3PO4 is a weak acid. The conjugate base H2PO4– is a strong base.
D
H3PO4 is a strong acid. The conjugate base H2PO4– is a strong base.