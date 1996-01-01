2. Atoms & Elements
Subatomic Particles
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
In dry weather, the human body can accumulate static charge from usual activities such as walking on a carpet or brushing hair. Calculate the number of excess electrons if your body develops a charge of -24 mC.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.8×1021 electrons
B
1.5×1017 electrons
C
1.5×1021 electrons
D
2.5×1013 electrons