2. Atoms & Elements
Subatomic Particles
2. Atoms & Elements Subatomic Particles
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
The identity of an atom can be identified by the number of protons
What does the number of neutrons tell about an atom?
What do the number of electrons and their arrangement tell about an atom?
The identity of an atom can be identified by the number of protons
What does the number of neutrons tell about an atom?
What do the number of electrons and their arrangement tell about an atom?
VIDEO SOLUTION
Please try to answer the question before watching the video below.
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?