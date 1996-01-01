10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Valence Electrons of Elements
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true for calcium?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It has 0 valence electrons, 20 core electrons, and 0 unpaired electrons.
B
It has 18 valence electrons, 2 core electrons, and 2 unpaired electrons
C
It has 2 valence electrons, 18 core electrons, and 0 unpaired electrons.
D
It has 10 valence electrons, 10 core electrons, and 2 unpaired electrons.