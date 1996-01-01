10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Valence Electrons of Elements
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is correct?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The atomic number of an element is equal to its valence electrons.
B
The atomic number of an element is equal to its total number of electrons.
C
The atomic number of an element is equal to its core electrons.
D
The atomic number of an element is equal to its electrons charge.