18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
53PRACTICE PROBLEM
An unknown colorless solution turns red when paramethyl red is added. It turns orange when erythrosine is added. Choose another indicator that will give a more precise value for the pH of the solution
a. Metacresol Purple
b. Thymolphthalein
c. Quinaldine Red
d. Ethyl Red
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a & c
B
b & c
C
c & d
D
b & d