Intro to Buffers
52PRACTICE PROBLEM
Drops of bromthymol blue were added to the two solutions shown below. Based on the results, determine if the following statement is true or false: Solution (ii) has a pH of greater than 7.00.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True
B
False