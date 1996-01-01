21. Nuclear Chemistry
Neutron to Proton Ratio
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
The bombardment of 213Po atoms with 58Fe atoms produced element 110 (269110Ds). What are the other products formed in the reaction? What is the balanced nuclear equation for the reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
other product: 2 10n
balanced nuclear equation: 21384Po + 5826Fe → 269110Ds + 2 10n
B
other product: 24α
balanced nuclear equation: 21384Po + 5826Fe → 269110Ds + 24α
C
other product: 20β
balanced nuclear equation: 21384Po + 5826Fe → 269110Ds + 20β
D
other product: 20e
balanced nuclear equation: 21384Po + 5826Fe → 269110Ds + 20e
