21. Nuclear Chemistry
Neutron to Proton Ratio
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following transmutations are used to produce transuranium elements. Identify the nuclide or particle designated as X.
(i) 242Cm(α,n)X
(ii) 10B(n, X)7Li
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) X is 24698Cf. The long-hand reaction is 24296Cm + 42He → 24698Cf + 10n.
(ii) X is 42β. The long-hand reaction is 105B + 10n → 73Li + 42β.
B
(i) X is 24694Pu. The long-hand reaction is 24296Cm + 42He → 24694Pu + 10n.
(ii) X is 42β. The long-hand reaction is 105B + 10n → 73Li + 42β.
C
(i) X is 24598Cf. The long-hand reaction is 24296Cm + 42He → 24598Cf + 10n.
(ii) X is 42He. The long-hand reaction is 105B + 10n → 73Li + 42He.
D
(i) X is 24694Pu. The long-hand reaction is 24296Cm + 42He → 24694Pu + 10n.
(ii) X is 11H. The long-hand reaction is 105B + 10n → 73Li + X is 11H.
