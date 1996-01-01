11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Born Haber Cycle
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Born Haber Cycle
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The lattice energy of CuCl2(s) is 2824 kJ/mol. Use the Born-Haber cycle to determine the ΔH°f for CuCl2(s) from its elements. Compare this with the ΔH°f for CuCl(s) (–137.2 kJ/mol) and determine which compound is more stable.
The lattice energy of CuCl2(s) is 2824 kJ/mol. Use the Born-Haber cycle to determine the ΔH°f for CuCl2(s) from its elements. Compare this with the ΔH°f for CuCl(s) (–137.2 kJ/mol) and determine which compound is more stable.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔH°f of CuCl2(s) = 139.1 kJ/mol; CuCl(s) is more stable.
B
ΔH°f of CuCl2(s) = –195.7 kJ/mol; CuCl2(s) is more stable.
C
ΔH°f of CuCl2(s) = 103.2 kJ/mol; CuCl(s) is more stable.
D
ΔH°f of CuCl2(s) = –237.8 kJ/mol; CuCl2(s) is more stable.