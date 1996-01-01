11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Born Haber Cycle
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following data, calculate the second electron affinity of sulfur. Is the S2– more stable as a free ion or in CaS?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
EA2 = –365.3 kJ/molS2– is more stable as a free ion.
B
EA2 = –134.2 kJ/molS2– is more stable in CaS.
C
EA2 = 570.8 kJ/molS2– is more stable in CaS.
D
EA2 = 729.1 kJ/molS2– is more stable as a free ion.