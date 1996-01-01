15. Chemical Kinetics
Average Rate of Reaction
15. Chemical Kinetics Average Rate of Reaction
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the reaction 2 H2(g) + O2(g) → 2 H2O(g)
In a 2.0 L flask, the concentration of H2(g) went from 0.700 M to 0.330 M during the first 40 s of the reaction. Calculate the mass of H2O(g) produced in the first 20 s.
Consider the reaction 2 H2(g) + O2(g) → 2 H2O(g)
In a 2.0 L flask, the concentration of H2(g) went from 0.700 M to 0.330 M during the first 40 s of the reaction. Calculate the mass of H2O(g) produced in the first 20 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.67 g
B
3.00 g
C
6.67 g
D
3.33 g