Consider the reaction 2 H 2 (g) + O 2 (g) → 2 H 2 O(g)

In a 2.0 L flask, the concentration of H 2 (g) went from 0.700 M to 0.330 M during the first 40 s of the reaction. Calculate the mass of H 2 O(g) produced in the first 20 s.