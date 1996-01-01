2. Atoms & Elements
2. Atoms & Elements Periodic Table: Group Names
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
What characteristics do elements in the same group of the periodic table typically share?
A. Similar chemical properties
B. Similar molar mass
C. Same number of protons
D. Same phase at room temperature
