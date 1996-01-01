Wide band-gap semiconductors are materials which have a larger band gap than conventional semiconductors, usually in the range of 2 to 7 eV, where 1 eV = 96.485 kJ/mol. The wide band-gap semiconductor AlAs, used in LEDs, has a band-gap of 2.16 eV. It can be doped with Ga to form Al x Ga 1-x As, which has a band-gap of 1.72 eV. Identify the types of electromagnetic radiation emitted by AlAs and Al x Ga 1-x As.