9. Quantum Mechanics
Electromagnetic Spectrum
9. Quantum Mechanics Electromagnetic Spectrum
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Wide band-gap semiconductors are materials which have a larger band gap than conventional semiconductors, usually in the range of 2 to 7 eV, where 1 eV = 96.485 kJ/mol. The wide band-gap semiconductor AlAs, used in LEDs, has a band-gap of 2.16 eV. It can be doped with Ga to form AlxGa1-xAs, which has a band-gap of 1.72 eV. Identify the types of electromagnetic radiation emitted by AlAs and AlxGa1-xAs.
Wide band-gap semiconductors are materials which have a larger band gap than conventional semiconductors, usually in the range of 2 to 7 eV, where 1 eV = 96.485 kJ/mol. The wide band-gap semiconductor AlAs, used in LEDs, has a band-gap of 2.16 eV. It can be doped with Ga to form AlxGa1-xAs, which has a band-gap of 1.72 eV. Identify the types of electromagnetic radiation emitted by AlAs and AlxGa1-xAs.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
AlAs emits in the infrared region; AlxGa1-xAs emits in the ultraviolet region.
B
AlAs emits in the visible (green) region; AlxGa1-xAs emits in the visible (red) region.
C
AlAs emits in the visible (blue) region; AlxGa1-xAs emits in the infrared region.
D
AlAs emits in the ultraviolet region; AlxGa1-xAs emits in the visible (violet) region.