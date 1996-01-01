Israel has built plants that turn seawater into freshwater. Calculate the maximum volume of freshwater that can be obtained from 1.25 L of seawater if the reverse osmosis equipment in the plant exerts a maximum pressure of 105.0 atm. Assume that seawater is composed only of 0.540 M NaCl and 0.072 M CaCl 2 which are completely dissociated, and that the temperature of the water is only 25 °C.

