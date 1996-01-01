14. Solutions
Osmotic Pressure
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1.050 g mixture of NaCl, NaNO3, and Mg(NO3)2 that has 12.41 % chlorine by mass was dissolved in 510.0 mL water at 25 °C. The resulting solution was found to have an osmotic pressure of 745.0 mmHg. Calculate the percentage mass of NaCl, NaNO3, and Mg(NO3)2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Mass % NaCl = 12.66%Mass % NaNO3 = 20.46%Mass % Mg(NO3)2 = 66.88%
B
Mass % NaCl = 20.46%Mass % NaNO3 = 12.66%Mass % Mg(NO3)2 = 66.88%
C
Mass % NaCl = 66.88%Mass % NaNO3 = 12.66%Mass % Mg(NO3)2 = 20.46%
D
Mass % NaCl = 62.66%Mass % NaNO3 = 20.46%Mass % Mg(NO3)2 = 16.88%