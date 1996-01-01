A 1.050 g mixture of NaCl, NaNO 3 , and Mg(NO 3 ) 2 that has 12.41 % chlorine by mass was dissolved in 510.0 mL water at 25 °C. The resulting solution was found to have an osmotic pressure of 745.0 mmHg. Calculate the percentage mass of NaCl, NaNO 3 , and Mg(NO 3 ) 2 .