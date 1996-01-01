13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
The band gap in germanium is 0.67 eV. Would a photon of orange light with a frequency of 4.84×1014 Hz possess sufficient energy to promote an electron from the valence band to the conduction band?
Since the energy of the photon is less than the band gap, it doe not have enough energy to promote an electron from the valence band to the conduction band.
Since the energy of the photon is greater than the band gap, it has enough energy to promote an electron from the valence band to the conduction band.