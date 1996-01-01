13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Crystalline Solids
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the insulator and semiconductor based on the given image of the two solids
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The yellow compound is a semiconductor and the white compound is an insulator because the yellow compound absorbs light in the ultraviolet spectrum
B
The yellow compound is a semiconductor and the white compound is an insulator because the yellow compound absorbs light in the visible spectrum
C
The yellow compound is an insulator and the white compound is a semiconductor because the yellow compound absorbs heat in the visible spectrum
D
The yellow compound is an insulator and the white compound is a semiconductor because the yellow compound absorbs light in the infrared spectrum