18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Three unknown acids were titrated against a strong base and the following pH values were noted when the equivalence points were reached:
Acid 1: 7.23
Acid 2: 9.12
Acid 3: 8.57
Which is the strongest and the weakest acid?
Strongest: Acid 1; Weakest Acid 3
Strongest: Acid 1; Weakest Acid 2
Strongest: Acid 2; Weakest Acid 3
Strongest: Acid 3; Weakest Acid 1