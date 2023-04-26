21. Nuclear Chemistry
Rate of Radioactive Decay
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
The atomic mass values of 31H, 52He, and neutron are 3.01605 amu, 5.012057 amu, and 1.008665 amu. Assuming that the following nuclear reaction occurs under a controlled fusion process, what is the energy released per mole of the reaction? (mass electron = 5.485799×10–4 amu)
31H + 31H → 52He + 10n
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
−9.785×10−13 J/mol
B
−1.022×1012 J/mol
C
9.785×10−13 J/mol
D
1.022×1012 J/mol