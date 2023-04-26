The atomic mass values of 3 1 H, 5 2 He, and neutron are 3.01605 amu, 5.012057 amu, and 1.008665 amu. Assuming that the following nuclear reaction occurs under a controlled fusion process, what is the energy released per mole of the reaction? (mass electron = 5.485799×10–4 amu)

3 1 H + 3 1 H → 5 2 He + 1 0 n



