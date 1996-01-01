7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law: Density
7. Gases The Ideal Gas Law: Density
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 57 L canister full of liquid oxygen is placed inside a 0.75 m x 1.30 m x 0.40 m box. At 30.0°C and 0.97 atm, what is the percent by volume of air displaced if all of the oxygen gas evaporates? (Assume the density of oxygen gas is 1.43 g/L)
A 57 L canister full of liquid oxygen is placed inside a 0.75 m x 1.30 m x 0.40 m box. At 30.0°C and 0.97 atm, what is the percent by volume of air displaced if all of the oxygen gas evaporates? (Assume the density of oxygen gas is 1.43 g/L)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
67%
B
17%
C
95%
D
42%