14. Solutions
Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law)
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
The vapor pressure of a pure volatile solvent at 45 °C is 347 torr. A nonvolatile solute is added to the solvent in such an amount that the mole fraction of the solute in the resulting solution is 0.15. The vapor pressure of the solution is found to be 295 torr. Using Raoult's law, identify the solution as ideal or non-ideal.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The solution is ideal.
B
The solution is non-ideal.