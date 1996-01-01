14. Solutions
Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law)
14. Solutions Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law)
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the mole fraction of methanol in the solution made by mixing equal masses of methanol, CH3OH, and H2O. The vapor pressure of CH3OH and H2O at 60.0 °C is 84.6 torr and 149 torr, respectively
Determine the mole fraction of methanol in the solution made by mixing equal masses of methanol, CH3OH, and H2O. The vapor pressure of CH3OH and H2O at 60.0 °C is 84.6 torr and 149 torr, respectively
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.120
B
0.360
C
1.00
D
0.520