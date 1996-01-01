12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Orbital Theory
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory Molecular Orbital Theory
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the illustration for two atoms that each has three 2p orbitals. Determine the number of bonding orbitals and the type of MO that can be constructed from the two sets of 2p orbitals.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
six bonding MO, 3 σ* and 3 π*
B
three bonding MO, 1 σ* and 2 π*
C
three bonding MO, 2 σ* and 1 π*
D
three bonding MO, 2 σ and 1 π
E
three bonding MO, 1 σ and 2 π