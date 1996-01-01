12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Orbital Theory
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory Molecular Orbital Theory
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the He2+ ion was excited by light to move an electron:
a) In the excited state there are more antibonding electrons than bonding electrons
b) The light excites the electron from a higher energy to MO a higher energy MO
c) The light excites the electron from a lower energy MO to a higher energy MO
If the He2+ ion was excited by light to move an electron:
a) In the excited state there are more antibonding electrons than bonding electrons
b) The light excites the electron from a higher energy to MO a higher energy MO
c) The light excites the electron from a lower energy MO to a higher energy MO
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a only
B
b only
C
c only
D
a and b
E
a and c
F
None of the above