12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Geometry
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory Molecular Geometry
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the molecular shape of:
1. O3
2. NO2-
3. POCl3
4. BrF3
5. NH3
Determine the molecular shape of:
1. O3
2. NO2-
3. POCl3
4. BrF3
5. NH3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Bent, Tetrahedral, Tetrahedral, T-shaped, Trigonal pyramidal
B
Bent, Bent, Tetrahedral, T-shaped, Trigonal pyramidal
C
Bent, Trigonal pyramidal, Tetrahedral, T-shaped, Tetrahedral
D
Bent, Bent, Tetrahedral, T-shaped, Tetrahedral
E
Bent, Bent, Tetrahedral, T-Tetrahedral, Trigonal pyramidal