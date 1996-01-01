12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Geometry
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
What are the molecular shapes of the following molecules?
XeF2, H2O, BCl3, CH4
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Linear; Bent; Trigonal planar; Tetrahedral
B
Trigonal bipyramidal; Bent; Trigonal planar; Tetrahedral
C
Trigonal bipyramidal; Tetrahedral; Trigonal planar; Tetrahedral
D
Bent; Bent; Trigonal planar; Tetrahedral