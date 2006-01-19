21. Nuclear Chemistry
Intro to Radioactivity
21. Nuclear Chemistry Intro to Radioactivity
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Three of the steps in the radioactive decay chain for 24494Pu are shown in the following diagram. Below the symbol of each isotope are their half-lives. Identify the next isotope in the chain if the next step in the decay chain is an alpha emission.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
23696Cm
B
23692U
C
24496Cm
D
24492U