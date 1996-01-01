18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
71PRACTICE PROBLEM
What will happen to the solubility of Fe(OH)3 when KCN(aq) is added to the solution? Provide the balanced net ionic equation for the dissolution process. [Hint: Refer to complex ions formations]
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
This solubility of Fe(OH)3 will increase.
Net ionic equation: Fe3+(aq) + 6 CN–(aq) ⇌ Fe(CN)63–(aq) + 3 OH–(aq)
B
This solubility of Fe(OH)3 will increase.
Net ionic equation: Fe(OH)3(s) + 6 CN–(aq) ⇌ Fe(CN)63–(aq) + 3 OH–(aq)
C
This solubility of Fe(OH)3 will decrease.
Net ionic equation: Fe(OH)3(s) ⇌ Fe3+(aq) + 3 OH–(aq)
