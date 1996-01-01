18. Aqueous Equilibrium
72PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the molar solubility of copper(II) carbonate (CuCO3) in a 0.350 M solution of ethylenediamine (abbreviated as en). Use the following data:
Kf for [Cu(en)2]2+ = 1.00×1020
Ksp for CuCO3 = 2.40×10−10
0.175 M
0.250 M
0.375 M
0.105 M