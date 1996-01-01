14. Solutions
Henry's Law Calculations
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Henry's law constant for CO2 in water at 25°C is 3.1×10–2 M atm–1. (a) What is the solubility of CO2 in water at this temperature if the solution is in contact with air at 1.28 atm atmospheric pressure?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.2×10–6 M
B
2.9×10–5 M
C
1.5×10–5 M
D
2.1×10–5 M