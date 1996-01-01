A concentration of as low as 0.05 ppm of dissolved ammonia (NH 3 ) in water can already cause damage to the gills of the fish. Calculate the partial pressure of ammonia (in torr) when it reaches a concentration of 0.05 ppm at 25.0°C. Ammonia has Henry's law constant of 59.8 mol/L•atm. Assume that the density of the solution is 1.00 g/mL.