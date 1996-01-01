14. Solutions
Henry's Law Calculations
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A concentration of as low as 0.05 ppm of dissolved ammonia (NH3) in water can already cause damage to the gills of the fish. Calculate the partial pressure of ammonia (in torr) when it reaches a concentration of 0.05 ppm at 25.0°C. Ammonia has Henry's law constant of 59.8 mol/L•atm. Assume that the density of the solution is 1.00 g/mL.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.134 torr
B
3.73×10–5 torr
C
1.34 torr
D
3.73×10–4 torr