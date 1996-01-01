3. Chemical Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations
3. Chemical Reactions Balancing Chemical Equations
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. b. Cobalt(III) oxide reacts with hydrogen gas to form solid cobalt and liquid water.
Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. b. Cobalt(III) oxide reacts with hydrogen gas to form solid cobalt and liquid water.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Co2O3(s) + 3 H2(g) → 2 Co(s) + 2 H2O(l)
B
Co3O2(s) + 2 H2(g) → 3 Co(s) + 2 H2O(l)
C
Co2O3(s) + 3 H2(g) → 2 Co(s) + 3 H2O(l)
D
Co3O2(s) + 3 H2(g) → 2 Co(s) + 3 H2O(l)