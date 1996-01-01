3. Chemical Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the balanced chemical equation for this reaction: Solid iron(III) oxide reacts with hydrogen gas to form solid iron and liquid water.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Fe2O3(s) + 2 H2(g) → 3 Fe(aq) + 2 H2O(l)
B
2 Fe2O3(aq) + 6 H2(g) → 4 Fe(s) + 3 H2O(l)
C
Fe2O3(aq) + 6 H(g) → 2 Fe(s) + 3 H2O(aq)
D
Fe2O3(s) + 3 H2(g) → 2 Fe(s) + 3 H2O(l)