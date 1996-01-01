6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
144PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following redox reaction:
2 NH4+(aq) + MnO4−(aq) → 2 MnO2(s) + N2(g) + 4 H2O(l)
Write a shorthand notation for this reaction. In your notation, you can use an inert metal if necessary.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Pt(s) | N2(g) | NH4+(aq) || MnO2(s) | MnO4−(aq) | Pt(s)
B
Pt(s) | NH4+(aq) | N2(g) || MnO2(s) | MnO4−(aq) | Pt(s)
C
Pt(s) | NH4+(aq) | N2(g) || MnO4−(aq) | MnO2(s) | Pt(s)
D
Pt(s) | N2(g) | NH4+(aq) || MnO4−(aq) | MnO2(s) | Pt(s)