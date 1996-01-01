6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
Redox Reactions
145PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given cell notation, write an overall cell reaction:
Ni(s) | Ni2+(aq) || Br2(l) | Br−(aq) | Pt(s)
Explain why we need an inert electrode at the cathode.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ni(s) + Br2(l) → Ni2+(aq) + 2 Br−(aq)
An inert electrode is needed so that it does not react with bromine.
B
Ni(s) + Br2(l) → Ni2+(aq) + Br−(aq)
An inert electrode is needed so that it adsorbs the liberated bromine.
C
Ni2+(aq) + 2 Br−(aq) → Ni(s) + Br2(l)
An inert electrode is needed to adsorb hydrogen gas.
D
Ni2+(aq) + Br−(aq) → Ni(s) + Br2(l)
There is no need for an inert electrode.
