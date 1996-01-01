2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Mass
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Naturally occurring element Z consists of two isotopes: 107Z (63.42%) with an isotopic mass of 106.9334 and 109Z (36.58%) with an isotopic mass of 108.9329. What is the atomic weight of Z?
A
107.1 amu
B
108.2 amu
C
109.3 amu
D
107.7 amu