1. Intro to General Chemistry
Density
1. Intro to General Chemistry Density
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Styrene, a liquid used to create the plastic polystyrene, has a density of 0.909 g/cm3. Calculate the i) mass (in g) of 322 mL styrene and ii) the volume (in L) of 1.42 kg styrene.
Styrene, a liquid used to create the plastic polystyrene, has a density of 0.909 g/cm3. Calculate the i) mass (in g) of 322 mL styrene and ii) the volume (in L) of 1.42 kg styrene.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 157 gii) 0.935 L
B
i) 418 gii) 1.96 L
C
i) 293 gii) 1.56 L
D
i) 325 gii) 1.72 L