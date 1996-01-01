1. Intro to General Chemistry
Density
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
There are two cubes, one made of iron and the other of nickel, as shown in the figure below. Determine the mass of each cube in kg.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
miron = 1.70 kg
mnickel = 1.92 kg
B
miron = 1.92 kg
mnickel = 1.70 kg
C
miron = 2.70 kg
mnickel = 2.92 kg
D
= 2.92 kg
mnickel = 2.70 kg
